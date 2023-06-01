|19.Jun.2023
| Modul-Player: NostalgicPlayer 2.0.1 für Windows
NostalgicPlayer ist ein Programm zum Abspielen von Amiga-Musikmodulateien unter Windows, das auf dem APlayer basiert. Die Entwicklung des Abspielers hatte der Autor Thomas Neumann 1993 auf dem Amiga begonnen, später auf BeOS und nun unter Windows fortgeführt (amiga-news.de berichtete).
Die nun veröffentlichte Version 2.0.1 korrigiert hauptsächlich Fehler der Vorgängerversion:
Ein Installationsarchiv findet sich im Microsoft Store. (dr)
- Made Future Composer player more robust for empty modules.
- If you have set up Windows to use more than 2 channels, NostalgicPlayer crashed when trying to play a module. Big thanks to Robert Konrad (RobDangerous) for the fix.
- If the very first line is selected in the module list, then the page-down key didn't work.
- In some rare situations the Piano visualizer crashes when fast-forwarding with an invalid argument error.
- Some mp3 files was not recognized as so.
- Fixed different bugs when double-clicking a file to open it in NostalgicPlayer.
[Meldung: 19. Jun. 2023, 20:41] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]