26.Jun.2023
AMIGASYSTEM (ANF)


 AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.1 (x86)
Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" ist jetzt in der Version 2.1 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei oder als USB-Flash-Image unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden.

Neben Aktualisierungen der enthaltenen Programme und Spiele sowie Fehlerbereinigungen wurden auch neue Funktionen ergänzt. Die Änderungen im einzelnen:
  • Update AROS One OS System:
    • Update RNOTunes.catalog for version 1.1
    • Create OpenURL.prefs which allows OpenURL to open a link directly with OWB
    • Create 4Sets of AmiFox Buttons
    • Fix Theme BlackIce
    • Created new Icon Set for all styled Apps "Circle"
    • Translated and Updated in Italian all system Apps (Catalog)
    • Fix AlarmClock
    • Fix Theme PixBlue
    • Create 12 Themes for AROSAmp
    • Create Script Theme-Prefs for AROSAmp
    • Create 3 Button and 5 Wallpaper for MPlayer
    • Create Script Theme-Prefs for MPlayer
    • Created new Set "Button Themes" for OWB
    • Create Script Theme-Prefs for OWB
    • Create New Button "BIG" AmiStart
    • Create New Script AmiStart
    • Create Icon DosDriver SMB2 and SMB2-Restart
    • Create Script SMB2-Restart (Mount/Dismount SMB2)
    • Create new script for BoingIconBar (BiB-Prefs), "now no need to reboot the system to replace Sondi and Buttons"

  • Update AROS One Apps:
    • RNOTunes 1.1
    • Update - RNOTunes.catalog for version 1.1
    • LilCalendar 2.4
    • iConecta 4.25
    • AppBuilder 3.1
    • FlexCat 2.18
    • UnMount 0.1
    • HWP_hURL 2.0
    • HWP_APNG 1.2
    • HWP_YAFA 1.2
    • HWP_TIFF 1.2
    • HWP_PCX 1.2
    • HWP_JEPEG2000 1.2
    • HWP_FLIC 1.2
    • InstallerLG 1.0.3
    • VIM 9.0.1546
    • LHA 1.14i
    • WildMidi 0.4.5
    • Update Dopus Config: associati file .ct, cd a Editor, tasto Del elimina file, tasti Amiga + C, copia file
    • AROSAmp 0.24
    • Image2PDF 2.2
    • SMB2-handler 53.7
    • Filesysbox.library 54.4
    • BoingIconBar 1.12

  • Update AROS One Games:
    • Xump
    • Powermanga

  • Update Core ABIv0 20201110:
    • Fix kms.library
    • Fix muimaster
    • Fix Input prefs
    • Fix BoingIconBar
(snx)

[Meldung: 26. Jun. 2023, 14:45]

.