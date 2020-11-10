|26.Jun.2023
| AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.1 (x86)
Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" ist jetzt in der Version 2.1 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei oder als USB-Flash-Image unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden.
Neben Aktualisierungen der enthaltenen Programme und Spiele sowie Fehlerbereinigungen wurden auch neue Funktionen ergänzt. Die Änderungen im einzelnen:
- Update AROS One OS System:
- Update RNOTunes.catalog for version 1.1
- Create OpenURL.prefs which allows OpenURL to open a link directly with OWB
- Create 4Sets of AmiFox Buttons
- Fix Theme BlackIce
- Created new Icon Set for all styled Apps "Circle"
- Translated and Updated in Italian all system Apps (Catalog)
- Fix AlarmClock
- Fix Theme PixBlue
- Create 12 Themes for AROSAmp
- Create Script Theme-Prefs for AROSAmp
- Create 3 Button and 5 Wallpaper for MPlayer
- Create Script Theme-Prefs for MPlayer
- Created new Set "Button Themes" for OWB
- Create Script Theme-Prefs for OWB
- Create New Button "BIG" AmiStart
- Create New Script AmiStart
- Create Icon DosDriver SMB2 and SMB2-Restart
- Create Script SMB2-Restart (Mount/Dismount SMB2)
- Create new script for BoingIconBar (BiB-Prefs), "now no need to reboot the system to replace Sondi and Buttons"
- Update AROS One Apps:
- RNOTunes 1.1
- Update - RNOTunes.catalog for version 1.1
- LilCalendar 2.4
- iConecta 4.25
- AppBuilder 3.1
- FlexCat 2.18
- UnMount 0.1
- HWP_hURL 2.0
- HWP_APNG 1.2
- HWP_YAFA 1.2
- HWP_TIFF 1.2
- HWP_PCX 1.2
- HWP_JEPEG2000 1.2
- HWP_FLIC 1.2
- InstallerLG 1.0.3
- VIM 9.0.1546
- LHA 1.14i
- WildMidi 0.4.5
- Update Dopus Config: associati file .ct, cd a Editor, tasto Del elimina file, tasti Amiga + C, copia file
- AROSAmp 0.24
- Image2PDF 2.2
- SMB2-handler 53.7
- Filesysbox.library 54.4
- BoingIconBar 1.12
- Update AROS One Games:
- Update Core ABIv0 20201110:
- Fix kms.library
- Fix muimaster
- Fix Input prefs
- Fix BoingIconBar
