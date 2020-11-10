AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.1 (x86)

Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" ist jetzt in der Version 2.1 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei oder als USB-Flash-Image unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden.



Neben Aktualisierungen der enthaltenen Programme und Spiele sowie Fehlerbereinigungen wurden auch neue Funktionen ergänzt. Die Änderungen im einzelnen: Update AROS One OS System:

Update RNOTunes.catalog for version 1.1



Create OpenURL.prefs which allows OpenURL to open a link directly with OWB



Create 4Sets of AmiFox Buttons



Fix Theme BlackIce



Created new Icon Set for all styled Apps "Circle"



Translated and Updated in Italian all system Apps (Catalog)



Fix AlarmClock



Fix Theme PixBlue



Create 12 Themes for AROSAmp



Create Script Theme-Prefs for AROSAmp



Create 3 Button and 5 Wallpaper for MPlayer



Create Script Theme-Prefs for MPlayer



Created new Set "Button Themes" for OWB



Create Script Theme-Prefs for OWB



Create New Button "BIG" AmiStart



Create New Script AmiStart



Create Icon DosDriver SMB2 and SMB2-Restart



Create Script SMB2-Restart (Mount/Dismount SMB2)



Create new script for BoingIconBar (BiB-Prefs), "now no need to reboot the system to replace Sondi and Buttons"



Update AROS One Apps:

RNOTunes 1.1



Update - RNOTunes.catalog for version 1.1



LilCalendar 2.4



iConecta 4.25



AppBuilder 3.1



FlexCat 2.18



UnMount 0.1



HWP_hURL 2.0



HWP_APNG 1.2



HWP_YAFA 1.2



HWP_TIFF 1.2



HWP_PCX 1.2



HWP_JEPEG2000 1.2



HWP_FLIC 1.2



InstallerLG 1.0.3



VIM 9.0.1546



LHA 1.14i



WildMidi 0.4.5



Update Dopus Config: associati file .ct, cd a Editor, tasto Del elimina file, tasti Amiga + C, copia file



AROSAmp 0.24



Image2PDF 2.2



SMB2-handler 53.7



Filesysbox.library 54.4



BoingIconBar 1.12



Update AROS One Games:

Xump



Powermanga



Update Core ABIv0 20201110:

Fix kms.library



Fix muimaster



Fix Input prefs



Fix BoingIconBar (snx)



