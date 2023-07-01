Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. May/June 2023 news

Old artiles from Ami-GrafX 5 to 7:

Comparison: Virtual landscape software



Tutorial: Imagine - The modelling possibilities of the shape editor



Tutorial: ClariSSA - Interfacing ClariSSA with other software



Miscellaneous: Simulation of an ambulatory surgery clinic



Tutorial: Volumm 4D - Trees and cut-out volumes



Tutorial: Real 3D - Robotics



File: Presentation of ASC Presta

Interview with Yannick Buchy (Meta-MorphOS.fr, Amiga-Classic.org)

Interview with Ravi Abbott (The Retro Hour, Amiga Addic)

Review of MorphOS 3.18

Review of Karateka

File: Presentation and history of the Emerald Mine series

File: The Copper

File: The history of Simulmondo (second part)

Tutorial: Making backup copies on MorphOS

DIY: Icarus 1 - AROS One and Icaros Desktop

DIY: Installing and configuring Wi-Fi on CD32

Programming: Articles from GuruMed.net website

Special quiz about Shadow Of The Beast (snx)



