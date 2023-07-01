amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
02.Jul.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 01.07.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.07.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
encore_morphiller.lha    demo/misc  11M   MOS Morphiller by Encore - demo f...
ssh2fs.i386-aros.lha     disk/misc  94K   x86 SSHv2 file system client
ssh2fs.m68k-amigaos.lha  disk/misc  176K  68k SSHv2 file system client
worldcup.lha             docs/misc  655K      Statistics of World Cups 1930...
IndivisionAGAVampireP... driver/mon 1K    68k Patch for Indivision AGA sw f...
TONY.adf                 game/demo  880K  68k TONY playable demo
NightShift.lha           game/role  16M   68k NIGHT/SHIFT: A Cypherpunk Adv...
imp3.lha                 mus/play   45K   ALL Do stuff on Amiga!
IdentifyLib_FR.lha       util/libs  21K       French catalog and docs for i...
z_lib.i386-aros.lha      util/libs  54K   x86 Zlib core as a shared library
z_lib.m68k-amigaos.lha   util/libs  91K   68k Zlib core as a shared library
AmigaGPT.lha             util/misc  206K  68k App for chatting to ChatGPT
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  12M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
gidatario.lha            util/time  229K  68k GI Datario
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2023, 08:16] [Kommentare: 0]
