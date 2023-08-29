|03.Sep.2023
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 02.09.2023
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 02.09.2023 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2023-09-01 updated: Crayon Shinchan (Melon Dezign) patch rewritten, interrupt problems fixed, out of bounds blit fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, 68000 quitkey support, patch works with 0.5 MB chip memory now (Info, Image)
- 2023-08-31 updated: The Sword and the Rose (Code Masters) original game version is now supported, 68000 quitkey support, source code included (Info)
- 2023-08-31 fixed: Kingdoms of England (Incognito Software) protection track removal code fixed, game works without disk in drive now (Info)
- 2023-08-31 improved: Astro Marine Corps (Dinamic) new install script, all known versions should be supported now (Info)
- 2023-08-30 improved: Kingdoms of England (Incognito Software) slave assembled in release mode (no functional changes) (Info)
- 2023-08-30 new: Kingdoms of England (Incognito Software) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2023-08-29 fixed: Twintris (Digital Marketing) a blitwait added in game to avoid gfx bug on very fast amiga (Info)
- 2023-08-29 improved: Hole In One (Digitek) supports another version (Info)
[Meldung: 03. Sep. 2023, 08:18]
