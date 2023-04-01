|05.Sep.2023
| Bildeditor: PyDPainter 1.2.1 für Windows, Linux und macOS
Der Bildeditor PyDPainter (YouTube-Video) ist inspiriert von DPaint und laut dessen Autor Mark Riale der Versuch, mittels PyGame ein brauchbares Pixelkunstprogramm in Python zu erstellen, das mit niedrigen Auflösungen und begrenzten Farbpaletten umgehen und möglichst einfach bedient werden kann (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Änderungen der Version 1.2.1:
Issues fixed
- Frequent crashes after multiple undos
- Add variations on the Brush tool
- Smooth mode available in fill tools
- Cursor rendering problem on M1 Mac
- Coordinates indication request
- Color change / Remap
- Implement Tint drawmode
- File requestor Type button disabled when it shouldn't be
- Revert to last save
- Broken image link in plasma tutorial
