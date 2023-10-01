Entwicklerwerkzeug: vasm 1.9e

Frank Wille hat ein Update für den modularen Assembler vasm veröffentlicht.



Changes: Exit before reading the source (from stdin) when there were errors already.

Make sure the relocated blocks within all sections are closed after parsing. Otherwise the first pass may find the section in a wrong state.

Output modules may define the default section, when no SECTION or ORG directive was given. "bin", "ihex" and "srec" now default to "ORG 0".

New output module "woz", which outputs sections as "wozmon" monitor commands, suitable for ASCII transfer via a serial connection. Contributed by anomie-p.

m68k: Improved -opt-movem (OPT om+) optimizations, for MOVEM with two registers.

m68k: Fixed Apollo ADD/SUB->ADDQ/SUBQ optimization with AMMX registers.

m68k: Enabled Apollo FPU instructions using 64-bit data registers: Fxxx.D Dn,ea, FMOVE.D Fn,Dm, etc.

m68k: Added missing PC-relative destination addressing modes for Apollo shift instructions and FMOVE, FMOVEM.

m68k: Apollo bchg/bclr/bset/btst Dn,An must not be allowed (conflicts with MOVEP).

m68k: New Apollo instructions FDBcc.L, DBcc En,lab; EXTUB.L and EXTUW.L.

6809: Fixed typo in the opcode for the 6309 LDMD instruction.

mot-syntax: Allow multiple consecutive relocated blocks within a section.

mot-syntax: New directives LOCAL and RSEVEN for compatibility.

mot-syntax: Allow any type of expression for RSSET, SETSO, SETFO.

madmac-syntax: Allow multiple consecutive relocated blocks within a section.

oldstyle-syntax: The label defining the size of a STRUCT block may have been moved into the previous section, or caused a segfault at ENDSTRUCT, since V1.9b.

tos-output: Also write absolute symbols (equates) into executables.

tos-output: New option -szbx to enable unlimited symbol names using the SozobonX extension.

bin-output: New option -start to define the start address for the default org-section. (snx)



