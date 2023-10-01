MorphOS: Webbrowser Wayfarer 6.2

Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczek hat die Version 6.2 seines Webbrowsers Wayfarer für MorphOS veröffentlicht. Die Neuerungen im Überblick: Added AdBlocker settings with three different data sets

Improved search vs URL detection in the URL string

Added "Paste and Go" to the URL string context menu

New tabs are now being added after the active tab (can be changed in Settings/Interface)

Added a Font Code Path setting and changed the default to Simple on slower machines. This was previously forced to Complex to allow ligature handling, but could lead to very poor performance when editing text, etc

Fine-tuned redraw handling while editing text

Updated EasyList AdBlocker data

Updated libwebp to address its various recent CVEs

Updated sqlite, nghttp2, curl and psl libraries Download: wayfarer.lha (33 MB) (dr)



[Meldung: 14. Okt. 2023, 07:06] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

