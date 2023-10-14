amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
15.Okt.2023



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 14.10.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.10.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Shrinkler_4.6.lha         Development/Cross         Shrinkler executable fi...
WormWars_9.32.lha         Games/Action              Advanced snake game by ...
Bugdom2_4.0.0.lha         Games/Action              Port of Pangea Software...
MCE_14.30.lha             Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
VideoSlotMachine_1.10.lha Games/Misc                A slot machine game
Doom3_r6.5.lha            Games/Shoot3D             Doom3 ProjectUAC
fheroes2_1.0.9.lha        Games/Strategy            fheroes2 is a recreatio...
AmiTranslate_0.3.lha      Misc                      AmiTranslate_0.3.lha
SDL-Demos.lha             Misc                      Some examples of SDL fe...
Wayfarer_6.2.lha          MorphOS-update            Wayfarer is the latest ...
Wazp3D-update_56.2b.lha   System/Library/3D         CPU only Warp3D impleme...
xpkRAKE.library_1.7.lha   System/Library/XPK        A XPK library needed fo...
(snx)

[Meldung: 15. Okt. 2023, 09:31] [Kommentare: 0]
