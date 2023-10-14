|ENGLISH VERSION
|15.Okt.2023
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 14.10.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 14.10.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Shrinkler_4.6.lha Development/Cross Shrinkler executable fi... WormWars_9.32.lha Games/Action Advanced snake game by ... Bugdom2_4.0.0.lha Games/Action Port of Pangea Software... MCE_14.30.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed... VideoSlotMachine_1.10.lha Games/Misc A slot machine game Doom3_r6.5.lha Games/Shoot3D Doom3 ProjectUAC fheroes2_1.0.9.lha Games/Strategy fheroes2 is a recreatio... AmiTranslate_0.3.lha Misc AmiTranslate_0.3.lha SDL-Demos.lha Misc Some examples of SDL fe... Wayfarer_6.2.lha MorphOS-update Wayfarer is the latest ... Wazp3D-update_56.2b.lha System/Library/3D CPU only Warp3D impleme... xpkRAKE.library_1.7.lha System/Library/XPK A XPK library needed fo...(snx)
[Meldung: 15. Okt. 2023, 09:31]
