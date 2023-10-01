|16.Okt.2023
amigaworld.net (Webseite)
| MorphOS: Terminplaner PolyOrganiser 1.22a
PolyOrganiser von Frederic 'Polymere' Rignault ist ein sogenanntes "PIM-Tool" (Personal Information Management), mit dem sich Termine, Kontakte und Aufgaben verwalten lassen. Die Änderungen seit Version 1.21:
(cg)
- Fix: Update by overwriting directory can destroy user database forever! Use alternative filename for install.
- Fix: Fixed the text transparency rendering for Tabs
- Add: Time format in preference for local system that add secondes at time. Or force AM/PM. More time formats (with or without 0 fill in hour and am/AM choice)
- Fix: Refresh time format at startup
- Fix: hit when double clock on empty diary list
- Add: new event window when double click on an empty diary list (stay or remove the feature ? context menu do the same)
- Change: Tabs color reference to true color mode. Allow alpha for border for allow full transparency for flat skin.
- Change: Add transparency to tabs text too.
- Change: Calendar switch to full color mode. Fix some render issue.
- Fix: import old not true color may create bad color, use defaut instead.
[Meldung: 16. Okt. 2023, 01:22] [Kommentare: 0]
