16.Okt.2023
 MorphOS: Terminplaner PolyOrganiser 1.22a
PolyOrganiser von Frederic 'Polymere' Rignault ist ein sogenanntes "PIM-Tool" (Personal Information Management), mit dem sich Termine, Kontakte und Aufgaben verwalten lassen. Die Änderungen seit Version 1.21:
  • Fix: Update by overwriting directory can destroy user database forever! Use alternative filename for install.
  • Fix: Fixed the text transparency rendering for Tabs
  • Add: Time format in preference for local system that add secondes at time. Or force AM/PM. More time formats (with or without 0 fill in hour and am/AM choice)
  • Fix: Refresh time format at startup
  • Fix: hit when double clock on empty diary list
  • Add: new event window when double click on an empty diary list (stay or remove the feature ? context menu do the same)
  • Change: Tabs color reference to true color mode. Allow alpha for border for allow full transparency for flat skin.
  • Change: Add transparency to tabs text too.
  • Change: Calendar switch to full color mode. Fix some render issue.
  • Fix: import old not true color may create bad color, use defaut instead.
(cg)

