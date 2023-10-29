|29.Okt.2023
| 8-/16-Bit-Emulator für Mac OS und Linux: Clock Signal V2023-10-29
Thomas Hartes Clock Signal ist ein möglichst unsichtbarer Multiplattformemulator für Mac OS und unixkompatible Systeme. Ziel des Programmierers ist es, dass sich der Benutzer überhaupt nicht mit dem Emulator und seiner Konfiguration befassen muss, sondern die jeweilige Software direkt gestartet wird. Unterstützt werden eine Reihe von 8- und 16-Bit-Systemen, daneben existiert auch eine Amiga-Emulation - die vorerst jedoch beabsichtigt inakkurat bleibe.
Heute wurde die aktuelle Version V2023-10-29 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
- includes fixes to the sequence of addresses accessed by the Apple II for video generation, correcting broken instances of vapour lock;
- includes further build-system fixes that reintroduce support for macOS 10.13; and
- corrects address generation logic for the undocumented 6502 instructions SHS, SHX, SHY and SHA.
