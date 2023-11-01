|08.Nov.2023
| Desktop-Widget: RNOWidgets 1.6 für MorphOS und AmigaOS 4
RNOWidgets vereint mehrere Dienstprogramme (Widgets) in einer einzigen Anwendung und liegt für MorphOS AmigaOS 4 vor. RNOWidgets enthält Widgets für Kalender (ISO), Analoguhr, Digitaluhr, Notizen, Bilder (lokal und im Netz), RSS-Feeds, Sticker und Wetter. Änderungen der Version 1.6:
Ein YouTube-Video zeigt das Widget in Aktion. Das Tool ist im Aminet verfügbar. (dr)
- Added a fullscreen 5-day forecast display for the Weather widget
- Added a 12-hour option to the Digital Clock widget
- Added support for Atom feeds and renamed the RSS widget as the Feeds widget
- Added fullscreen mode for the Feeds widget
- Added placeholders for date/env content in the Pictures widget's paths/URLs
- Fixed a Pictures widget fullscreen crash issue that was introduced in v1.5
- Fixed a memory leak in the Pictures widget
- Rewrote the weather API code
- Other small changes
