|09.Nov.2023
| MorphOS: Terminplaner PolyOrganiser 1.25
PolyOrganiser von Frederic 'Polymere' Rignault ist ein sogenanntes "PIM-Tool" (Personal Information Management), mit dem sich Termine, Kontakte und Aufgaben verwalten lassen. Die Änderungen seit Version 1.22a:
(dr)
- Fix: Double start the app don't open an MUIcon with fail message but show first instance
- Fix: Default icon size from 100 to 48.
- Fix: time in alarm win don't have custom setting
- Change: Icon size by 8 pixels steps. Minimum at 24 pix.
- Fix: Remove custom class for copy menu text by use official MUI attributes (log dump about unfree memory)
- Fix: Memory leak for icon renderer
- Change: icon size switch to pixels.
- Fix: Redaw icons all in one (resize)
- Fix: free issue in guigfx class
- Fix: Tabs color update broken
- Fix: Remove contact in dual name mode now do it correctly
- Add: Limit number of link to 128 (drop not possible)
- Add: Settings for icon size
- Fix: Background of icon when clicked
- Fix: broken link when remove something.
- Add: Stamp button in Event & Contact edit window
- Add: Preview of the stamp in preferences
- Add: Re-activate note area when press "Insert stamp"
- Add: Stamp format setting in prefs
- Fix: More that 16 links cause Event/Contact/Task to not displayed at restart! Limit now 206.
- Fix: Remove link don't work.
- Add: Button for create an event from a task.
- Add: Basic stamp button for add current date (compact without hour)
