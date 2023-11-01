09.Nov.2023









MorphOS: Terminplaner PolyOrganiser 1.25

PolyOrganiser von Frederic 'Polymere' Rignault ist ein sogenanntes "PIM-Tool" (Personal Information Management), mit dem sich Termine, Kontakte und Aufgaben verwalten lassen. Die Änderungen seit Version 1.22a: Fix: Double start the app don't open an MUIcon with fail message but show first instance

Fix: Default icon size from 100 to 48.

Fix: time in alarm win don't have custom setting

Change: Icon size by 8 pixels steps. Minimum at 24 pix.

Fix: Remove custom class for copy menu text by use official MUI attributes (log dump about unfree memory)

Fix: Memory leak for icon renderer

Change: icon size switch to pixels.

Fix: Redaw icons all in one (resize)

Fix: free issue in guigfx class

Fix: Tabs color update broken

Fix: Remove contact in dual name mode now do it correctly

Add: Limit number of link to 128 (drop not possible)

Add: Settings for icon size

Fix: Background of icon when clicked

Fix: broken link when remove something.

Add: Stamp button in Event & Contact edit window

Add: Preview of the stamp in preferences

Add: Re-activate note area when press "Insert stamp"

Add: Stamp format setting in prefs

Fix: More that 16 links cause Event/Contact/Task to not displayed at restart! Limit now 206.

Fix: Remove link don't work.

Add: Button for create an event from a task.

Add: Basic stamp button for add current date (compact without hour) (dr)



