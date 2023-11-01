amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
09.Nov.2023



 MorphOS: Terminplaner PolyOrganiser 1.25
PolyOrganiser von Frederic 'Polymere' Rignault ist ein sogenanntes "PIM-Tool" (Personal Information Management), mit dem sich Termine, Kontakte und Aufgaben verwalten lassen. Die Änderungen seit Version 1.22a:
  • Fix: Double start the app don't open an MUIcon with fail message but show first instance
  • Fix: Default icon size from 100 to 48.
  • Fix: time in alarm win don't have custom setting
  • Change: Icon size by 8 pixels steps. Minimum at 24 pix.
  • Fix: Remove custom class for copy menu text by use official MUI attributes (log dump about unfree memory)
  • Fix: Memory leak for icon renderer
  • Change: icon size switch to pixels.
  • Fix: Redaw icons all in one (resize)
  • Fix: free issue in guigfx class
  • Fix: Tabs color update broken
  • Fix: Remove contact in dual name mode now do it correctly
  • Add: Limit number of link to 128 (drop not possible)
  • Add: Settings for icon size
  • Fix: Background of icon when clicked
  • Fix: broken link when remove something.
  • Add: Stamp button in Event & Contact edit window
  • Add: Preview of the stamp in preferences
  • Add: Re-activate note area when press "Insert stamp"
  • Add: Stamp format setting in prefs
  • Fix: More that 16 links cause Event/Contact/Task to not displayed at restart! Limit now 206.
  • Fix: Remove link don't work.
  • Add: Button for create an event from a task.
  • Add: Basic stamp button for add current date (compact without hour)
(dr)

[Meldung: 09. Nov. 2023, 06:20] [Kommentare: 0]
