12.Nov.2023



 MorphOS: Versionsverwaltung "Git Desktop" V0.10.16
Rafał Zabdyr hat eine zweite Betaversion seiner grafischen Benutzeroberfläche für die Versionsverwaltung Git für MorphOS veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). "Git Desktop" (Aminet-Link) ist in C++ geschrieben und basiert auf MUI mittels seines C++-Wrappers. MorphOS 3.x und die Git-Komponente des SDK werden benötigt. Aktuell werden folgende Features unterstützt:
  • add existing repository
  • clone from remote repository
  • create (init) new repository
  • switch, rename, delete branch (only for local ones)
  • create branch from current or from selected
  • list of tracked/untracked file(s)
  • stage/unstage changes
  • commit with short (and full message)
  • fetch, pull, push
  • view (raw/color) diffs for changed files (few modes including SPLIT mode)
  • list of stashes with preview
  • stash actions: stash, apply, drop, drop all, pop
  • changes history (for now limited to latest 50 log entries) also with showing (raw/color) diffs of changed files
  • undo last commit
  • discard changes for given tracked/untracked file
  • discard changes for selected/all files
  • stash given file
  • stash selected files
  • edit given tracked/untracked file, via external editor -> Flow Studio
  • help viewer for git subcommands
(dr)

[Meldung: 12. Nov. 2023, 21:37] [Kommentare: 0]
