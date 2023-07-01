|12.Nov.2023
| MorphOS: Versionsverwaltung "Git Desktop" V0.10.16
Rafał Zabdyr hat eine zweite Betaversion seiner grafischen Benutzeroberfläche für die Versionsverwaltung Git für MorphOS veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). "Git Desktop" (Aminet-Link) ist in C++ geschrieben und basiert auf MUI mittels seines C++-Wrappers. MorphOS 3.x und die Git-Komponente des SDK werden benötigt. Aktuell werden folgende Features unterstützt:
- add existing repository
- clone from remote repository
- create (init) new repository
- switch, rename, delete branch (only for local ones)
- create branch from current or from selected
- list of tracked/untracked file(s)
- stage/unstage changes
- commit with short (and full message)
- fetch, pull, push
- view (raw/color) diffs for changed files (few modes including SPLIT mode)
- list of stashes with preview
- stash actions: stash, apply, drop, drop all, pop
- changes history (for now limited to latest 50 log entries) also with showing (raw/color) diffs of changed files
- undo last commit
- discard changes for given tracked/untracked file
- discard changes for selected/all files
- stash given file
- stash selected files
- edit given tracked/untracked file, via external editor -> Flow Studio
- help viewer for git subcommands
