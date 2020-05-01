19.Nov.2023









Game Construction Kit: RedPill 0.9.29

RedPill, entwickelt von Carlos Peris, ist ein in Amiblitz 3.98 geschriebenes Game Construction Kit, das die Entwicklung von Spielen aus diversen Genres ermöglichen soll (z.B. Agonman). RedPill ist kompatibel mit AGA und ECS, der "Player" zum Abspielen der fertigen Kreationen benötigt insgesamt 1,5 MB RAM. Jens 'Farbfinsternis' Henschel hat auf seiner Webseite eine deutschsprachige Anleitung verfasst. Die Änderungen der Version 0.9.29:

Copper gradient editor has been added in the Level Properties screen.

Instantiated objects are now not rendered the same frame they were created.

Dialogs now works fine when reducing the width of the screen.

Added a condition trigger CD Playing to check if audio is playing. Only works with 020+ executables.

In objects screen, cursor keys can be used to change the display offset.

In objects screen, 1 and 2 keys can be used to browse objects.

Level managing optimizations.

Trigger optimizations.

Condition trigger optimizations.

Final project size optimization: Sprite and background images are not copied for each level, now they are unique.

Attempt to fix some unwanted actions when going to the workbench screen for file accessing.

Less artifacts when going back to the editor after playing the game.

Fix for render objects, it could be after some plays not all objects were rendered.

Fix in using own screen being ignored sometimes.

Fix in HUD screen select page controls when selecting a variable.

Fix in font sheet not being initialized properly for new projects.

Fix in animations for basic_platformer example.

Fix in memory available number displayed in the settings screen. (dr)



