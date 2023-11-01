amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

20.Nov.2023



 CLI-Programm: sysvars V0.11
Der sysvars-Befehl erstellt Umgebungsvariablen mit Systeminformationen, um von diesen bspw. in der startup-sequence abhängig zu machen, welche Patches eingebunden werden. Erfasst werden bislang die CPU und FPU, der Chipsatz, die vertikale Bildfrequenz (PAL/NTSC), Kickstart-Version und-Revision, die Version und Revision der bsdsocket.library sowie, ob der Emulator UAE verwendet wird - und wenn ja, in welcher Version.

Die Version 0.11 beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
  • Added the tiny tool KSGE36 to the distribution
    • Stands for KickStart greater or equal 36
    • Tests if the current OS is at least version 36 (i.e., OS 2.0)
    • Used in the test script to decide if an ENV: assign is necessary (which is for OS below 2.0) and commands have to be made resident (see below)
    • It is more or less equivalent to calling Version 36 from Workbench, with the difference that it can be freely distributed (unlike the Version command) and also works below OS 1.3
  • Improved the speed of the test script in OS1.2 and OS1.3 by putting the ECHO, IF, ELSE, and ENDIF commands into RAM (via resident if in shell)
  • The test (in test/echo-test) can be run from workbench or deployed on a bootable floppy for real Amigas. The script CreateTestDisk can be called with a device name (e.g., df1:) to create such a disk
  • Fix for AROS (here, SetVar cannot access the bsdsocket.library id string)
  • Code builds with most ASM-One flavors again.
  • Added version information so you can call Version sysvars
  • Code/comment cleanup
Direkter Download: sysvars.lha (16 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 20. Nov. 2023, 06:27] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.