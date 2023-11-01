20.Nov.2023









CLI-Programm: sysvars V0.11

Der sysvars-Befehl erstellt Umgebungsvariablen mit Systeminformationen, um von diesen bspw. in der startup-sequence abhängig zu machen, welche Patches eingebunden werden. Erfasst werden bislang die CPU und FPU, der Chipsatz, die vertikale Bildfrequenz (PAL/NTSC), Kickstart-Version und-Revision, die Version und Revision der bsdsocket.library sowie, ob der Emulator UAE verwendet wird - und wenn ja, in welcher Version.



Die Version 0.11 beinhaltet folgende Änderungen: Added the tiny tool KSGE36 to the distribution Stands for KickStart greater or equal 36 Tests if the current OS is at least version 36 (i.e., OS 2.0) Used in the test script to decide if an ENV: assign is necessary (which is for OS below 2.0) and commands have to be made resident (see below) It is more or less equivalent to calling Version 36 from Workbench, with the difference that it can be freely distributed (unlike the Version command) and also works below OS 1.3

Improved the speed of the test script in OS1.2 and OS1.3 by putting the ECHO, IF, ELSE, and ENDIF commands into RAM (via resident if in shell)

The test (in test/echo-test) can be run from workbench or deployed on a bootable floppy for real Amigas. The script CreateTestDisk can be called with a device name (e.g., df1:) to create such a disk

Fix for AROS (here, SetVar cannot access the bsdsocket.library id string)

Code builds with most ASM-One flavors again.

Added version information so you can call Version sysvars

Code/comment cleanup Direkter Download: sysvars.lha (16 KB)



