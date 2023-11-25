|26.Nov.2023
| Aminet-Uploads bis 25.11.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.11.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
wla_dx_v10.6.lha dev/cross 8.8M 68k WLA DX - Cross Macro Assemble...
HollywoodSP.lha dev/hwood 873K Hollywood 10.0 spanish catalo...
HWP_Plananarama.lha dev/hwood 461K 68k Run Hollywood scripts on plan...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 4.8M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
character-sets.lha docs/hyper 13K IANA Charset MIB (Amiga catal...
drally.lha game/race 387K 68k Death Rally Amiga Port
BackdPattGener.lha gfx/edit 54K 68k Create your own backdrop patt...
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha gfx/fract 35M OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.7M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
NightfallMID.lha mods/midi 1K MIDI GM Nightfall Piano Balla...
file.driver.lha mus/misc 9K 68k CyberSound driver for file ou...
AmiWeatherForecasts1.... util/app 38K 68k Weather forecasting application
BootPicture.lha util/boot 87K 68k Shows pictures, plays sound d...
sysvars.lha util/boot 16K 68k Put system information in env...
IconLib_46.4.lha util/libs 1.8M 68k free icon.library in optimize...
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 659K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 771K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 830K OS4 Multipurpose utility
incase.lha util/shell 49K 68k Conditional execution of a sh...
[Meldung: 26. Nov. 2023, 08:11] [Kommentare: 0]
