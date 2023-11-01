29.Nov.2023









Mod-Player: HippoPlayer 2.59

Kari-Pekka Koljonen, der Entwickler des Amiga-MOD-Players HippoPlayer, hat ein Update auf die Version 2.59 veröffentlicht. Änderungen:



Fixes: Patternscope and AHX modules: Fix bug which caused track 0 sometimes not being displayed.

Info window: Fix PSID song speed information sometimes showing wrong values.

Prevent jam when receiving no results from recent stations search.

Allow MS-DOS line changes in playlist/module program files.

Info window: Allow mousewheel to work with scrolling the content.

Commandline parameters: If started with "QUIT" and there is no existing HiP instance running, do not start a new one.

Keep list on exit: when starting HiP with commandline/icon modules as parameters do not lose the kept list, instead append to the end. New features: Scopes: When paused display the paused contents instead of the Hippo gfx.

MED/OctaMED: Display song length and channel count for multichannel modules.

Patternscope now supports MED and OctaMED modules, up to 18 channels visible. "mini4" font is needed to display more than 8 channels as before.

STIL support added for use with the High Voltage Sid Collection.

PSID improvements with the updated playsid.library v1.6: SIDBlaster support upgraded by Erique, now faster and much less likely to cause jams. A 68020 should be enough for normal playback, previously a faster CPU was needed. reSID mode now supports playsid-style digisamples, as heard for example in tunes like "Skate Or Die" and "Arkanoid". "Prefs/Play-2/reSID boost" can be used to boost the volume in reSID mode. The library also now works on kickstart 1.3 in the original playback mode, no need to have a separate kick1.3 lib version. Improved configuration with environment variables, if not using with Hippo.

MIDI file playback support: "Prefs/Play-2/MIDI mode" setting chooses which mode is active. Serial output mode using Alastair M. Robinson's "delimidi" player. This will use MIDI equipment connected to the serial port for playing. Paula/AHI output mode using either Timidity Amiga port by Philipp Grosswiler or GMPlay by Christian Buchner. Scopes, song end detection, AHI output supported.

Console music playback support using the "vgm2wav" application (dr)



[Meldung: 29. Nov. 2023, 06:08] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

