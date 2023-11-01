|29.Nov.2023
| Mod-Player: HippoPlayer 2.59
Kari-Pekka Koljonen, der Entwickler des Amiga-MOD-Players HippoPlayer, hat ein Update auf die Version 2.59 veröffentlicht. Änderungen:
Fixes:
New features:
- Patternscope and AHX modules: Fix bug which caused track 0 sometimes not being
displayed.
- Info window: Fix PSID song speed information sometimes showing wrong values.
- Prevent jam when receiving no results from recent stations search.
- Allow MS-DOS line changes in playlist/module program files.
- Info window: Allow mousewheel to work with scrolling the content.
- Commandline parameters: If started with "QUIT" and there is no
existing HiP instance running, do not start a new one.
- Keep list on exit: when starting HiP with commandline/icon modules
as parameters do not lose the kept list, instead append to the end.
(dr)
- Scopes: When paused display the paused contents instead of the Hippo gfx.
- MED/OctaMED: Display song length and channel count for multichannel modules.
- Patternscope now supports MED and OctaMED modules, up to 18 channels visible.
"mini4" font is needed to display more than 8 channels as before.
- STIL support added for use with the High Voltage Sid Collection.
- PSID improvements with the updated playsid.library v1.6:
- SIDBlaster support upgraded by Erique, now faster and much less
likely to cause jams. A 68020 should be enough for normal
playback, previously a faster CPU was needed.
- reSID mode now supports playsid-style digisamples, as heard for
example in tunes like "Skate Or Die" and "Arkanoid".
- "Prefs/Play-2/reSID boost" can be used to boost the volume
in reSID mode.
- The library also now works on kickstart 1.3 in the original
playback mode, no need to have a separate kick1.3 lib version.
- Improved configuration with environment variables, if not using
with Hippo.
- MIDI file playback support:
- "Prefs/Play-2/MIDI mode" setting chooses which mode is active.
- Serial output mode using Alastair M. Robinson's "delimidi" player.
This will use MIDI equipment connected to the serial port for playing.
- Paula/AHI output mode using either Timidity Amiga port by Philipp
Grosswiler or GMPlay by Christian Buchner.
- Scopes, song end detection, AHI output supported.
- Console music playback support using the "vgm2wav" application
[Meldung: 29. Nov. 2023, 06:08] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]