|03.Dez.2023
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 02.12.2023
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 02.12.2023 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2023-12-02 improved: Foundation's Waste (Exocet Software) supports another version, customs option added (Info)
- 2023-11-30 improved: S.D.I. (Cinemaware) supports another version (Info)
- 2023-11-30 fixed: Super Hang-On (Sega/Electric Dreams) highscore/laptimes incompatibility introduced with 1.7 update fixed (Info)
- 2023-11-30 improved: Wings of Death (Thalion/Eclipse) freeze on exit in NTSC mode fixed (Info)
- 2023-11-29 updated: Hellrun Machine (Amiga Fun) patch rewritten, editor is now supported, control problems fixed, blitter wait patches can be disabled with CUSTOM1, new install script, source code included (Info)
- 2023-11-26 improved: Time Bandit (Microdeal) supports another version (Info)
- 2023-11-26 improved: Alien Legion (Pegasus) install script updated (Info)
- 2023-11-25 improved: Traders (Linel) supports another version, new install script, icons added (Info)
- 2023-11-25 improved: Campaign (Empire) supports another version (Info)
[Meldung: 03. Dez. 2023, 08:16] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]