10.Dez.2023



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 09.12.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.12.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
ira.lha                  dev/mis 264kb 4.0 MC68000/10/20/30/40 reassembler
iconecta.lha             net/mis 2Mb   4.0 A little and easy program to tes...
fonttester.lha           uti/tex 2Mb   4.0 Tool to test the fonts installed...
ffmpeg.lha               vid/con 51Mb  4.1 Video and audio converter
ffmpeggui.lha            vid/con 248kb 4.1 A GUI for the ffmpeg video conve...
(snx)

[Meldung: 10. Dez. 2023, 08:27] [Kommentare: 0]
