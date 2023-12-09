|10.Dez.2023
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 09.12.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.12.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
ira.lha dev/mis 264kb 4.0 MC68000/10/20/30/40 reassembler
iconecta.lha net/mis 2Mb 4.0 A little and easy program to tes...
fonttester.lha uti/tex 2Mb 4.0 Tool to test the fonts installed...
ffmpeg.lha vid/con 51Mb 4.1 Video and audio converter
ffmpeggui.lha vid/con 248kb 4.1 A GUI for the ffmpeg video conve...
(snx)
