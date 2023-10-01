amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
10.Dez.2023



 Wetterinformation: AmiWeatherForecast V1.5
AmiWeatherForecasts zeigt aktuelle Wetterinformationen in einem kleinen Fenster in der Menüzeile an. Es wurde in der Programmiersprache C unter Amiga OS 3.2 geschrieben und verwendet Daten von OpenWeather (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen in der Version 1.5:
  • Added bar, digital and iconic styles
  • Added select the window and drag to the new position for all styles
  • Added environment variables (CurrentTemperature, Location and WeatherDescription) for other applications to use
  • The application interface has been made more understandable using tabs
Direkter Download: AmiWeatherForecasts1.5.lha (41 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 10. Dez. 2023, 20:34] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2023 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.