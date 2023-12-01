|12.Dez.2023
| AmigaOS 4: Videos untertiteln mit SimpleSub 2.0
Mit Kevin "ktadd" Taddeuccis SimpleSub lassen sich Untertitel in Form von SRT-Dateien editieren und zu einem Video hinzufügen (amiga-news.de berichtete). Diese Version setzt nun das soeben veröffentlichte Update für FFmpeg voraus, Mencoder wird nicht mehr unterstützt. Viele neue Funktionen wie die folgenden wurden hinzugefügt:
(dr)
- Change the Size, Color, Bold, Italics and Underline text within each title
- Global setting for font selection, title position, title style and title colors.
- Support for the most popular video and audio codecs when encoding.
- Realtime preview with all settings applied.
- Start preview from anywhere within the title list.
[Meldung: 12. Dez. 2023, 22:35] [Kommentare: 0]
