14.Dez.2023



 THEA500 Mini: Firmware 1.2.1 veröffentlicht
Retro Games Ltd. hat für "THEA500 Mini", seinen Nachbau eines Amiga 500, die neue Firmware 1.2.1 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:
  • Adds additional game Time Bandit
  • Adds support for custom controller configurations
  • Corrects the speed of Amiga 500 WHDLoad games that could run too quickly
  • Allows a second controller to be used with ADF files
  • Fixes issue where a USB stick can appear corrupt after removing from THEA500 Mini
  • Improves game action translations
  • Minor bug fixes
Noch ausführlicher werden die Änderungen auf der separaten Webseite zur Firmware 1.2.1 erläutert. (dr)

[Meldung: 14. Dez. 2023, 21:19] [Kommentare: 1 - 14. Dez. 2023, 22:51]
