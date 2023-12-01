|14.Dez.2023
| THEA500 Mini: Firmware 1.2.1 veröffentlicht
Retro Games Ltd. hat für "THEA500 Mini", seinen Nachbau eines Amiga 500, die neue Firmware 1.2.1 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:
Noch ausführlicher werden die Änderungen auf der separaten Webseite zur Firmware 1.2.1 erläutert.
(dr)
- Adds additional game Time Bandit
- Adds support for custom controller configurations
- Corrects the speed of Amiga 500 WHDLoad games that could run too quickly
- Allows a second controller to be used with ADF files
- Fixes issue where a USB stick can appear corrupt after removing from THEA500 Mini
- Improves game action translations
- Minor bug fixes
[Meldung: 14. Dez. 2023, 21:19] [Kommentare: 1 - 14. Dez. 2023, 22:51]
