21.Dez.2023
WinUAE Homepage (ANF)


 Emulator: WinUAE 5.1.0
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 5.1.0 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:

New features/updates: UI
  • On screen keyboard. Default mapped to pad button 4.
  • Gamepad GUI control. Use game pad to control WinUAE GUI with some limits.
  • Optional dark mode (Windows 10 or newer required)
  • Emulation window dragging and resize does not anymore pause emulation.

New features/updates: emulation
  • Built-in Munt MT-32/CM-32L emulation. Emulated devices listed in MIDI out setting. ROM images should be in \mt32-roms. or c:\mt32-rom-data\.
  • AT&T DSP3210 emulation (AA3000 prototype). Not complete.
  • More programmed chipset screen mode emulation improvements.
  • Disk emulation improved, undocumented disk read DMA “last word may not come in” bug emulated.
  • Chipset emulation updates and fixes.
  • “Autoclip screenshots” option now supports programmed native screen modes.
  • Native<>RTG and RTG<>RTG mode switching optimizations.
  • A2410 display card emulation updates, works now with new Picasso96 driver.
  • Input panel Backslash/F11 option now has third option that restores pre-5.0 keymap behavior.
  • Do not list GPT partitioned harddrives in “Add Harddrives” panel.
  • Football Director 2 dongle emulation.
  • Quickstart Host Configuration menu first option renamed, “Default configuration” -> “Current host configuration”. Added new option “Default host configuration” that resets host configuration to defaults.
  • Hard reset now randomizes CPU reset start up delay and initial floppy motor position.

Bugs fixes
  • DMS brute force decryption failed to work with some encrypted DMS files.
  • Alt-Tab from D3D11 fullscreen RTG mode made hardware mouse cursor invisible.
  • Some configurations crashed when GUI Reset or Restart button was clicked.
  • Enter GUI, eject disk, insert new disk, exit GUI: Disk was inserted immediately which is physically impossible and can confuse programs. Inserting disk without manually ejecting it first worked correctly.
  • GUI Restart button didn’t fully restore GUI position/size if “Restarting” from fullscreen or full-window mode.
  • Some configs crashed when GUI Restart button or Reset was pressed.
  • WASAPI sound was disabled if sound driver only supported 8 channel audio.
  • Some configurations opened multiple tiny inactive multi-monitor mode emulation windows without enabled multiple monitors.
  • Workbench programmed screen mode (DBLPAL etc) positioning was not always correct when switching from other native mode.
  • None serial port emulation mode and fast CPU configuration: serial port driver hung if serial data transmit was attempted.
  • Integer scale + full window: Display panel windowed width and height was used instead of full window size (desktop size) when calculating scaling values.
  • Screen might have flickered when starting Picasso96 RTG screen dragging.
  • Multiple 0x76 partitions per HD/card can be mounted now, previously only first was mounted and the rest become zero size non-existing drives.
  • USB HID input device usage page check fixed, it accepted devices that had nothing to do with being input device.

Gamepad GUI control details
  • A = select (pad mode)/left mouse click (mouse mode)
  • B = right mouse click (mouse mode).
  • Y = change active GUI area (pad mode)/TAB UI element change (mouse mode).
  • D-pad = select UI elements, “pad mode”.
  • Left stick = move mouse, “mouse mode”. Currently requires XInput compatible gamepad.

Onscreen keyboard details
  • Pad button 4 is default mapped to open/close on screen keyboard input event (if loaded config has button 4 mapped to something else, button is not mapped to OSK)
  • Pad button/d-pad that normally controls Amiga joystick moves keyboard selection. Joystick movements and button presses are not sent to Amiga side as long as OSK is open.
  • Fire button press = send selected key’s press
  • Fire button release = send selected key’s release
  • Second button press = toggle state of selected key. Keep shift or control or other qualifier key pressed.
  • Second button release = does nothing.
  • Keyboard layout is US layout + 2 keys that are used in international layout variants + few bonus “keys”.
  • If GUI is entered when OSK is open, GUI pad control is automatically enabled.
(dr)

[Meldung: 21. Dez. 2023, 09:25] [Kommentare: 0]
