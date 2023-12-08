Emulator: WinUAE 5.1.0

Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 5.1.0 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:



New features/updates: UI

On screen keyboard. Default mapped to pad button 4.

Gamepad GUI control. Use game pad to control WinUAE GUI with some limits.

Optional dark mode (Windows 10 or newer required)

Emulation window dragging and resize does not anymore pause emulation.

New features/updates: emulation Built-in Munt MT-32/CM-32L emulation. Emulated devices listed in MIDI out setting. ROM images should be in \mt32-roms. or c:\mt32-rom-data\. AT&T DSP3210 emulation (AA3000 prototype). Not complete. More programmed chipset screen mode emulation improvements. Disk emulation improved, undocumented disk read DMA “last word may not come in” bug emulated. Chipset emulation updates and fixes. “Autoclip screenshots” option now supports programmed native screen modes. Native<>RTG and RTG<>RTG mode switching optimizations. A2410 display card emulation updates, works now with new Picasso96 driver. Input panel Backslash/F11 option now has third option that restores pre-5.0 keymap behavior. Do not list GPT partitioned harddrives in “Add Harddrives” panel. Football Director 2 dongle emulation. Quickstart Host Configuration menu first option renamed, “Default configuration” -> “Current host configuration”. Added new option “Default host configuration” that resets host configuration to defaults. Hard reset now randomizes CPU reset start up delay and initial floppy motor position.



Bugs fixes DMS brute force decryption failed to work with some encrypted DMS files.

Alt-Tab from D3D11 fullscreen RTG mode made hardware mouse cursor invisible.

Some configurations crashed when GUI Reset or Restart button was clicked.

Enter GUI, eject disk, insert new disk, exit GUI: Disk was inserted immediately which is physically impossible and can confuse programs. Inserting disk without manually ejecting it first worked correctly.

GUI Restart button didn’t fully restore GUI position/size if “Restarting” from fullscreen or full-window mode.

Some configs crashed when GUI Restart button or Reset was pressed.

WASAPI sound was disabled if sound driver only supported 8 channel audio.

Some configurations opened multiple tiny inactive multi-monitor mode emulation windows without enabled multiple monitors.

Workbench programmed screen mode (DBLPAL etc) positioning was not always correct when switching from other native mode.

None serial port emulation mode and fast CPU configuration: serial port driver hung if serial data transmit was attempted.

Integer scale + full window: Display panel windowed width and height was used instead of full window size (desktop size) when calculating scaling values.

Screen might have flickered when starting Picasso96 RTG screen dragging.

Multiple 0x76 partitions per HD/card can be mounted now, previously only first was mounted and the rest become zero size non-existing drives.

USB HID input device usage page check fixed, it accepted devices that had nothing to do with being input device.

Gamepad GUI control details A = select (pad mode)/left mouse click (mouse mode)

B = right mouse click (mouse mode).

Y = change active GUI area (pad mode)/TAB UI element change (mouse mode).

D-pad = select UI elements, “pad mode”.

Left stick = move mouse, “mouse mode”. Currently requires XInput compatible gamepad.

Onscreen keyboard details Pad button 4 is default mapped to open/close on screen keyboard input event (if loaded config has button 4 mapped to something else, button is not mapped to OSK)

Pad button/d-pad that normally controls Amiga joystick moves keyboard selection. Joystick movements and button presses are not sent to Amiga side as long as OSK is open.

Fire button press = send selected key’s press

Fire button release = send selected key’s release

Second button press = toggle state of selected key. Keep shift or control or other qualifier key pressed.

Second button release = does nothing.

Keyboard layout is US layout + 2 keys that are used in international layout variants + few bonus “keys”.

If GUI is entered when OSK is open, GUI pad control is automatically enabled. (dr)



