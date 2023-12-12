22.Dez.2023









Verschlüsselungsprotokoll: AmiSSL 5.13 (AmigaOS 3/4)

Version 5.13 des Open-Source-Verschlüsselungsprotokolls AmiSSL wurde veröffentlicht, die nun auf der neuesten Version OpenSSL 3.2 basiert und wichtige sicherheitsrelevante Korrekturen, einen eingebauten HTTP(S)-Clienten und neue Verschlüsselungscodes enthält. Die Änderungen im Detail: Switched to OpenSSL 3.2, with full compatibility with the latest OpenSSL 3.2.0 (23.11.2023) version, which includes the following new features: Support for client side QUIC (RFC 9000) Support for Ed25519ctx, Ed25519ph and Ed448ph in addition to existing support for Ed25519 and Ed448 (RFC 8032) Support for deterministic ECDSA signatures (RFC 6979) Support for AES-GCM-SIV, a nonce-misuse-resistant AEAD (RFC 8452) Support for the Argon2 KDF (RFC 9106) Support for Hybrid Public Key Encryption (HPKE) (RFC 9180) Support for SM4-XTS Support for Brainpool curves in TLS 1.3 Support for TLS Raw Public Keys (RFC 7250) Support for using the IANA standard names in TLS ciphersuite configuration Multiple new features and improvements to CMP protocol support

Updated root certificates to latest Mozilla-based bundle provided by https://curl.se/docs/caextract.html dated 12.12.2023.

Use Exec mutexes instead of semaphores on AmigaOS 4.x, decreasing system overhead.

Use ASOPOOL_Protected instead of our own semaphore protected memory pool on AmigaOS 4.x.

Improved error handling should failures occur early in library initialisation.

The installer now properly handles any certificates that may have been disabled by the user and will update them, but leave them disabled.

The installer on AmigaOS 4.x can now install the libraries whilst AmiSSL is still in use, provided elf.library 53.35+ is installed and no instances prior to AmiSSL 5.6 are still in memory. Downloads:

AmigaOS 3: AmiSSL-5.13-OS3.lha (3,7 MB)

AmigaOS 4: AmiSSL-5.13-OS4.lha (3,4 MB)

SDK: AmiSSL-5.13-SDK.lha (2,3 MB) (dr)



[Meldung: 22. Dez. 2023, 20:54] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

