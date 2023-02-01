23.Dez.2023









HxC Floppy-Emulator: Software V2.15.1.2

Der Floppy-Emulator HxC von Jean-Francois Del Nero ersetzt vollständig das Diskettenlaufwerk (eines Amigas) durch ein elektronisches Gerät. Das im Jahr 2006 gestartete Projekt ist in zwei Ausführungen verfügbar, mit SD-Karte-Anschluss oder mit USB-Anschluss (amiga-news.de berichtete).



Nun wurde eine neue Version der HxC Floppy Emulator Software veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen: Many fixes and improvements into the flux stream management : One revolution only / 2 indexes support fixed. Fix stream files formats export : No more glitch after the first revolution index. (Fix SCP and KF export). Sectors recovery support - Can be disabled/enabled with the FLUXSTREAM_SECTORS_RECOVERY variable. This feature try to automatically recover/fix bad sectors with copies present in others stream revolutions. Default pulses timing jitter tolerance increased from 10% to 14% (Config file).

Kryoflux writer : stream to stream conversion : Don't align output stream to the next index.

SCP writer : stream to stream conversion : Don't align output stream to the next index.

SCP loader : Fix singled-sided images support (Fix the number of tracks/cylinder).

SCP loader : Fix broken support of SCP images with more than 5 revolutions.

SCP loader : Fix odd number of tracks + double step mode issue (Last track missing).

Logic analyzer capture loader : nameTT.S.logicbin8bits file name convention support. (TT=track S=side)

New XML format : MC50/MC300/MC500 formats and empty data disk.

New XML format : Sharp X68000 2HD disk.

Track display : Fix possible infinite loop : check the bitrate value and stop + report if needed.

HFEv3 loader : Support RAND_OPCODE right after SKIPBITS_OPCODE.

New X68000 DIM file image loader.

New Apple II 2MG file image loader. (WIP - To be completed)

XML raw loader : Fix images last sector loading.

Track editor : New "insert" and "remove" track operations.

HFE writers : New "HFE_WRITER_WRITENOTALLOWED" parameter : Set it to 1 to write protect the exported hfe files.

HxC stream (Pauline) : Auto detect and load properly hard-sectored dumps.

D88 loader : Fix possible infinite loop with corrupted image.

Batch converter : New BATCHCONVERT_KEEP_SOURCE_FILE_NAME_EXTENSION setting to enable/disable the source file extension to the output file name.

BMP export : New Stream tracks mode export.

User interface : Save and restore previous state (WIP, Done : batch converter window)

NSI Northstar : Some index timings and formats fixes.

macOS : Better CAPSlib/ipf lib support. (Renaud Guérin)

New track format : Centurion MFM. (Rick Altherr)

Code : gcc's -fanalyzer used against the libhxcfe library : Many possible issues fixed !

Many internal code improvements and fixes. (dr)



