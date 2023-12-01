amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
28.Dez.2023



 Java-Programm: ham_convert 1.9.3
Sebastian Sieczkos javabasiertes Programm ham_convert wandelt moderne Grafikformate in das HAM-Format des Amigas um und liegt inzwischen in der Version 1.9.3 vor. Die Änderungen:
  • dded Oric mode (experimental). Oric was a British 8-bit computer powered by the 6502 cpu with 8-color graphics with no v-sync.
  • Dynamic Hires: cancel option to abort conversion.
  • rgbg_pal cli parameter can be used to select fixed rgbg ham pattern mode in ham6.
  • Code cleanup.
(dr)

[Meldung: 28. Dez. 2023, 15:00] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2023 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.