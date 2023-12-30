amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

31.Dez.2023



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 30.12.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.12.2023 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
MUI-Examples-1.1.lha      Development/C             MUI C Examples for MorphOS
Easy2Compile_1.2.lha      Development/C             A GUI to compile C sour...
LBreakoutHD_1.1.5.lha     Games/BrickBreaker        A scaleable 16:9 remake...
AstralGame_4.10.lha       Games/Misc                This esoteric app you c...
fheroes2_1.0.11.lha       Games/Strategy            fheroes2 is a recreatio...
FFmpeg_6.1.0.lha          Multimedia                FFmpeg is a collection ...
Easy2Install_1.0b47.lha   Network/PackageManager    A package manager to do...
AIOstreams_1.7.7.lha      Network/Streaming         Stream online video fro...
(snx)

[Meldung: 31. Dez. 2023, 09:17] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.