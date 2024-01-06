amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
07.Jan.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 06.01.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.01.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Amix560.lha              comm/amiex 1.1M  68k AmiExpress BBS system redevel...
netsurf.lha              comm/www   8.1M  OS4 Fast CSS capable web browser
netsurf_os3.lha          comm/www   3.0M  68k Fast CSS capable web browser
clouds_motion.lha        dev/amos   5K        points coordinates extrapolation
weirdo_synth.lha         dev/amos   219K      simple synth for amos pro 
EasyRapa.lha             dev/hwood  9.6M  68k generate RapaGui simple app s...
xlink.lha                dev/misc   33K   68k Virtual linking of AmigaDOS m...
xlist.lha                dev/misc   20K   68k Analyze AmigaDOS modules + li...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  3.8M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  4.1M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  4.3M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
ACE-MorphOS.lha          misc/emu   2.0M  MOS Amstrad CPC/CPC+ Emulator
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   5.3M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.7M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
morsconv.lha             text/misc  6K    68k Conv. text 2 various forms of...
PWGen.lha                util/cli   5K    OS4 Passwort Generator
ExportOrga.lha           util/misc  1K        Export your PolyOrga contacts...
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  661K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  772K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  832K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
(snx)

