14.Jan.2024









Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.6.6

Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt. Änderungen der Version 5.6.6:



Bugfixes

WHDBooter would default to 020 CPU in cases it should use 68000

WHDBooter should detect AGA/CD32 games and use 020 CPU for them

don't exclude the fps counter calculation

switch back to normal vsync

Revert timing changes, as some users reported problems

don't keep native window size when opening an RTG screen

Fix zero length disk dma not finishing when dsksync is detected.

Do not generate Fat Gary delay/exception if Z2/Z3 board unmapped space access.

floppy sounds did not load on macOS

fix floppy sounds dir name should be lowercase on macOS as well

dlopen was broken on macOS after previous changes

changing the value of capture_always on the fly didn't work

don't enable RTG hardware sprite by default Improvements

Updated WHDLoad to latest version

remember window position and size

merge recent updates from preview

improve DrawBridge functionality

merge statusline updates from preview

implemented multithreaded RTG rendering

fix background color for main window selectors

allow higher V.Offset values

allow more values in joy-mouse settings

Do not force key release if mouse capture was requested but mouse was already captured. (dr)



