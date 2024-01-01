|18.Jan.2024
| Analogue Pocket: Amiga-Core V0.2.1
Die Handheld-Spielkonsole Analogue Pocket (Wikipedia) ist FPGA-basiert und unterstützt als solche Module von Nintendo, Sega, der PC Engine oder des Atari Lynx. Vom Amiga-Core wurde nun die Version 0.2.1 veröffentlicht. Änderungen:
(dr)
- ICACHE Fixed for WDLOADER to work correctly
- LBA48 is done to make larger HDD images to 2TB in size
- The Joysticks are completely disabled when using the emulated mouse or keyboard
- Audio Mixing - Still some work to be done here to get rid of the snap or pops from the lower frequencys to 48Khz
- Some changes to the caching for the MPU to speed up some processes
