21.Jan.2024



 Chat-Software: AmigaGPT V1.4.0 für AmigaOS 3 und 4
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das die Leistungsfähigkeit des Chatbots ChatGPT nutzt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Ursprünglich geschrieben für AmigaOS 3.2, unterstützt das Programm mittlerweile auch AmigaOS 3.9, Cloanto's Workbench 3.X und AmigaOS 4.1. Die Änderungen der Version 1.4.0:
  • AI image generation! Switch between chat and image generation mode by clicking the tabs at the top of the screen
  • Colour tweaks
  • Status bar shows more information and colours
  • About screen can now be dismissed with any key press or mouse click
  • The OpenAI API key requester now populates with the existing key if it exists so you can more easily find and fix typos in the key
  • Added the ability to set the chat system (new "Chat System" menu item)
  • Fix crash when having a conversation consisting of a few messages
Direkter Download: AmigaGPT.lha (877 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 21. Jan. 2024, 07:03] [Kommentare: 0]
