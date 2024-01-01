|21.Jan.2024
| Chat-Software: AmigaGPT V1.4.0 für AmigaOS 3 und 4
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das die Leistungsfähigkeit des Chatbots ChatGPT nutzt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Ursprünglich geschrieben für AmigaOS 3.2, unterstützt das Programm mittlerweile auch AmigaOS 3.9, Cloanto's Workbench 3.X und AmigaOS 4.1. Die Änderungen der Version 1.4.0:
Direkter Download: AmigaGPT.lha (877 KB)
(dr)
- AI image generation! Switch between chat and image generation mode by clicking the tabs at the top of the screen
- Colour tweaks
- Status bar shows more information and colours
- About screen can now be dismissed with any key press or mouse click
- The OpenAI API key requester now populates with the existing key if it exists so you can more easily find and fix typos in the key
- Added the ability to set the chat system (new "Chat System" menu item)
- Fix crash when having a conversation consisting of a few messages
[Meldung: 21. Jan. 2024, 07:03] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]