Bildbearbeitung: RNOEffects 2.0 für alle Amiga-Systeme

Entwickler 'jPV^RNO' hat RNOEffects aus der Familie seiner RNO-Anwendungen auf die Version 2.0 aktualisiert. RNOEffects ist ein einfaches Bildbearbeitungsprogramm mit dem Schwerpunkt auf Stapelkonvertierungsoptionen und Alphakanal-basierten Effekten. Highlights des Updates sind das Pixel-Editor-Werkzeug und das Speichern von Bildern im Palettenmodus (YouTube-Video). Die vollständigen Änderungen: Added the "Pixel editor" tool with configurable pixel drawing options for left, middle, and right mouse buttons

Added the "Color picker" tool to show colour information under the mouse pointer and to pick and store multiple colour values temporarily

Added the "Area selector" tool which can be used to apply certain effects on a limited area of an image

Added the "Toolbox" tool to reduce pull-down menu use

Added support for saving images in the palette mode (1-8 bits), optionally with 16 pre-defined palettes including the MagicWB palette

Palettes can be saved in IFF ILBM, RGB32, LoadRGB4, and LoadRGB32 formats

Palette images can be saved as chunky data

Chunky image data and separate palettes can be saved as a C source code

Added an option to use an opacity map to apply an effect partially on an image (works with Blur, Contrast, Draw/Brush, Gamma, Modulate, Monochrome, and Tint effects)

Added "Chroma key" and "Luma key" effects to make colour ranges transparent

Batch converted images can be saved as a video

Added MagicWB support for the icon saving

Added information about the program state in the window title

Added Undo button on effects' windows

Function key shortcuts can be used to save images in several formats

Added an option to swap the main image with the buffer image

The Opacity map effect can use the buffer image as an opacity map

Added an option to invert the Opacity map effect

Added opacity map examples in the OpacityMaps directory

Renamed the "Reduce alpha" effect to "Alter alpha" and added an option to remove the whole alpha channel from an image

Background images can be centered in the Background effect

Added an option to clear the current image

Undo buffer wasn't initialised when loading an image at startup

Fixed colour picking with scaled images

Fixed Charcoal and Edge effects for images with transparency

Better window resizing when loading images

Skip arrow key operations if a command key is pressed simultaneously so as not to affect mouse pointer control via the keyboard

Arranged effects in an ordered format in the menu - into categories

Included JPEG2000, PCX, and TIFF plugins

Added support for saving images in JPEG2000 and TIFF formats

Select specific image/state to load of icon with multiple images

Added a setting to load icon properties and use them in icon saving options

Files can be drag'n'dropped into a batch conversion file list

Tool windows open at startup if they were open when settings saved

Other minor fixes RNOEffects ist für alle Amiga-Systeme im Aminet verfügbar. (dr)



