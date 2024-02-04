amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

09.Feb.2024



 AmigaOS 4: AmiUpdate V2.51
AmiUpdate, das Aktualsierungsprogramm für Systemkomponenten und Programme, wurde am 04.02.2024 zunächst auf die Version 2.50, anschließend, nach einigen Problemen, auf die Version 2.51 aktualisiert. Die Änderungen:

AmiUpdate 2.50
  • The http transfer routines did not consider a filename with spaces in it. All filenames are now run through an encoder prior to the HTTP request being sent. This fixes issues like the MUI update failing to download.
  • update.library 53.19: Added more internal vectors.
  • RebootDeamon 2.4:
    • Reworked the source to avoid some duplication of code.
    • Changed the timer.device handling to avoid memory leaks.
    • Removed the pointless cancel button from the countdown requester.
    • If update.library could not be loaded, it tried to open an intuition requester for notification, but intuition had not been opened yet!
AmiUpdate 2.51
  • Some internal changes, but nothing functional (unless I added some bugs, of course).
  • It seems the http request headers did NOT include the version info in the User-Agent field, which the server uses. I could have sworn it was included ages ago!
  • Added better logging in the case of [405] errors.
  • The status bar will now show correctly if no servers are selected.
  • RebootDeamon 2.5: Seems there was a long standing bug which just popped up, which could lead to a crash dealing with the time requests.
