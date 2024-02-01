17.Feb.2024









AROS: Musikprogramm ProTrekkr V2.6.5

ProTrekkr ist ein Tracker-Programm, das einen Software-Synthesizer mit einem traditionellen Samples-Tracker kombiniert. Es kann (hauptsächlich) zum Erstellen von elektronischer Musik (wie Psytrance, Trance, Goa, Hard Acid, IDM, Chip, Techno, Jungle usw.) für kleine Intros, Demos oder Spiele verwendet werden. Nun wurde die Version 2.6.5 für AROS (bzw. FreeBSD, macOS und Windows) veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen: Added handling for 512 midi patches via bank selection.

Fixed a couple of bugs in the standalone replay.

Added effects 3F & 40 to set the scale of the two 303 units.

The file keyboards.txt was missing from the repository.

Added effects 29, 2A & 2B to turn tracks compressor on/off, set compression threshold & ratio respectively.

Fixed the audio bug on Intel Macs. Download: ptk_v2.6.5_aros.zip (23 MB) (dr)



[Meldung: 17. Feb. 2024, 09:23] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

