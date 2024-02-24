|25.Feb.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 24.02.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.02.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
SonosController_AROS.lha comm/misc 2.6M x86 Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_MOS.lha comm/misc 2.6M MOS Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS3.lha comm/misc 2.2M 68k Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS3fp... comm/misc 2.1M 68k Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS4.lha comm/misc 3.0M OS4 Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_WOS.lha comm/misc 2.5M WOS Control Sonos speakers with y...
amigassh.lha comm/net 32K 68k SSH2 for the Amiga
AmiGemini.lha comm/net 342K AOS Gemini/Spartan/Gopher/Finger/...
BSDSocket-Extension.lha dev/amos 35K 68k Use bsdsocket.library in AMOS...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 5.6M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
escribed_ellipse.pdf docs/misc 107K ellipse targetted through 5 p...
anaiis.lha driver/oth 241K 68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.24
anaiis_boot.lha driver/oth 268K 68k ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release ...
anaiis_massive.lha driver/oth 46K 68k Massive release 1.24
RescueLander.lha game/actio 118K 68k Land on Earth, Moon or Mars t...
MCE.lha game/edit 4.0M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 4.6M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
Chocolate_DOOM.lha game/shoot 2.5M 68k Amiga port of Chocolate DOOM
Pana_SX-KC600.lha mods/mpg 4.5M Music played by Panasonic SX-...
hippoplayerSource.lha mus/play 2.0M HippoPlayer source code
hippoplayerupdate.lha mus/play 402K 68k Updated HippoPlayer
GF4RSID1.zip pix/misc 76K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID2.zip pix/misc 81K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID3.zip pix/misc 78K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID4.zip pix/misc 83K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID5.zip pix/misc 81K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID6.zip pix/misc 85K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID7.zip pix/misc 77K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID8.zip pix/misc 75K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID9.zip pix/misc 78K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSIDA.zip pix/misc 79K Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
GF4RSIDB.zip pix/misc 79K Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
GF4RSIDC.zip pix/misc 80K Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
GF4RSIDD.zip pix/misc 76K Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
NAFCYI1991S1-B04.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B05.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B06.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B07.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B08.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B09.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B10.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B11.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B12.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B13.zip text/bfont 2.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B14.zip text/bfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B15.zip text/bfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B16.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B17.zip text/bfont 2.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B21.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B22.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B23.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B24.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B25.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-04.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-05.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-06.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-07.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-08.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-09.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-10.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-11.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-12.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-13.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-14.zip text/pfont 1.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-15.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-16.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-17.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-21.zip text/pfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-22.zip text/pfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-23.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-24.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-25.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
gcr1.1.lha util/cli 5K 68k Show console window resolutio...
HexSee_OS4.lha util/misc 399K OS4 Hex File Viewer (OS4 version)
iGame.lha util/misc 438K 68k Front-end for WHDLoad
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 662K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 834K OS4 Multipurpose utility
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 18M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
AppLauncher_sbar.lha util/wb 43K MOS Run apps from the screenbar
