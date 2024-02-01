01.Mär.2024









Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.6.8

Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt. Änderungen der Version 5.6.8:



Bugfixes

GUI Hardware sprite checkbox wouldn't enable when needed

some RTG options were not changed on-the-fly

fix mouse drift when using RTG hardware sprite

absolute mouse movement did not scale correctly in single line mode

fix offset for button indicators in ControllerMap GUI

Fix absolute mouse positioning for RTG modes as well

Fixed crash when using Restart after previous updates

Fixed crash/freeze when trying to access FloppyDriveBridge devices under macOS

Ensure changes in virtual mouse and magic mouse are applied immediately

Removed some buggy Fast copper experimental code Improvements

When emulating, disable RTG settings that cannot be changed on-the-fly

added always on top options to Misc panel in GUI, fixed navigation

Partial merge of GFX updates from Preview

improve WHDBooter prefs changes

implement floppydatapullup option

more WHDBooter improvements (dr)



