Erstellung von Amiga Reaction GUIs: ReBuild V1.1.0

Mitte November stellten wir ausführlich Darren 'dmcoles' Coles "ReBuild" vor, mit dem es ermöglicht werden soll, grafische Benutzeroberflächen für ReAction, der Weiterentwicklung von ClassAct, zu erstellen (zum Beispiel EmptyADF). Version 1.1.0 bietet folgende Änderungen: Creating a virtual gadget could cause crashes (due to a bug in the version of E-VO used to compile 1.0.0)

About dialog changed 'Rebuilder' To 'Rebuild'

Loading a bitmap with no image selected reported an incorrect error

Added option to generate code that does not use macros in the object definitions (for better GCC compatibility).

add GA_TabCycle property to click tab

code generated for fuel gauge now uses GA_Text instead child label

fuel gauge used incorrect default number of ticks

GetScreenMode did not include child label in generated code

Glyph did not include child label in generated code

Glyph used incorrect default type

Added USEMACROS tooltype

Sketchboard was missing many of the settings in the generated code

SizeBRight and SizeBBottom did not work correctly in preview window Download: Rebuild1.1.0.lha (160 KB) (dr)



