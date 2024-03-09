amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
10.Mär.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 09.03.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.03.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ellipse_algorhytms.lha   dev/amos   7K        ellipse algorhytms
Rebuild.lha              dev/gui    160K  68k Amiga Reaction GUI Builder
HollywoodSP.lha          dev/hwood  899K      Hollywood 10.0 spanish catalo...
7mezzoadf.zip            game/board 344K  68k Popular Italian Christmas game
gimineadf.zip            game/board 312K  68k classic game of mines 
GIPoker.zip              game/board 307K  68k Poker game 
AmiWordle.lha            game/think 119K  68k Wordle clone for OCS Amiga - ...
2nd-Albireo.ACEpansio... misc/emu   23K   MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha   misc/emu   45K   MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   7.0M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Dandanator.ACEpansion... misc/emu   682K  MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
MirageImager.ACEpansi... misc/emu   18K   MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  19M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
(snx)

