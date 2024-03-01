11.Mär.2024









Editor: Lite XL 2.1.3r1 für AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS

George 'walkero' Sokianos hat die Version 2.1.3r1 des Editors Lite XL für AmigaOS 4 (OS4Depot-Link) und MorphOS veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Der Entwickler hat eine neue Funktion in LiteXL eingeführt, die es ermöglicht, zwischen ISO- und Unicode-Dateien zu wechseln, wobei der Text erhalten bleibt. Außerdem können Benutzer beliebige Texte in ihrer eigenen Sprache eingeben, inklusive Umlauten. Alle Änderungen im Überblick:



Hinzugefügt: Added AmiUpdate support

Added the Tetris plugin Aktualisiert: Updated the code to the upstream 2.1.3 release

Compiled with SDL 2.30.0 that supports editing with ISO encodings, other than English. Now the editor should be able to support any language and in conjuction with the codesets plugin be able to make text encodings conversions

Now the codesets plugin supports MorphOS 3.18 and above Geändert: Changed the way the "Open in system" option executes the WBRun command in AmigaOS 4, with a more secure way

Did a lot of code cleanup in sync with the upstream, and parts of code that were left over

Compiled with pcre2 10.42 (MorphOS version only) Korrigiert: I did a lot of changes on path manipulation and usage, fixing scanning the root of a partition or an assign path

Fixed an error with the codesets plugin, where an empty file could not be opened

Improved the folder suggestions when opening projects or changing paths. Now even the root folders of a partition are presented

Fixed ghmarkdown plugin, but now requires a GitHub token to be provided Wer George 'walkero' Sokianos Arbeit an Amiga-Projekten verfolgen möchte, kann dazu seine Ko-fi-Seite besuchen. (dr)



[Meldung: 11. Mär. 2024, 15:27] [Kommentare: 0]

