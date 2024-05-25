|26.Mai.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 25.05.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.05.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MicroExcel_2.0.lha biz/spread 1.9M MOS A Spreadsheed Editor
amigassh.lha comm/net 66K 68k SSH2 for the Amiga
asm48.lha dev/cross 71K MOS Assembler for the Intel 8048 ...
GIMineAros.zip game/board 375K x86 classic game of mines
GIMorraCineseAros.zip game/board 408K x86 GI Morra Cinese Game
GIPokerAros.zip game/board 451K x86 Poker game
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 4.6M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
D1X_Rebirth_AGA.lha game/shoot 3.5M 68k Amiga port of Descent (D1X-Re...
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha game/shoot 3.5M 68k Amiga port of Descent (D1X-Re...
FreeSynd_AGA.lha game/strat 3.0M 68k Amiga port of Syndicate (Free...
FreeSynd_RTG.lha game/strat 3.0M 68k Amiga port of Syndicate (Free...
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha game/strat 394K 68k Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE)
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 7.6M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 8.0M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 8.2M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
0pal.zip mods/crash 82K Blast beat, fast leads. 8 bit xm
AmigaGPT.lha util/misc 221K OS4 App for chatting to ChatGPT
rxmui.lha util/rexx 706K 68k RxMUI - MUI GUIs in ARexx macros
