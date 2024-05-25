amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
26.Mai.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 25.05.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.05.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MicroExcel_2.0.lha       biz/spread 1.9M  MOS A Spreadsheed Editor
amigassh.lha             comm/net   66K   68k SSH2 for the Amiga
asm48.lha                dev/cross  71K   MOS Assembler for the Intel 8048 ...
GIMineAros.zip           game/board 375K  x86 classic game of mines 
GIMorraCineseAros.zip    game/board 408K  x86 GI Morra Cinese Game
GIPokerAros.zip          game/board 451K  x86 Poker game  
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  4.6M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
D1X_Rebirth_AGA.lha      game/shoot 3.5M  68k Amiga port of Descent (D1X-Re...
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha      game/shoot 3.5M  68k Amiga port of Descent (D1X-Re...
FreeSynd_AGA.lha         game/strat 3.0M  68k Amiga port of Syndicate (Free...
FreeSynd_RTG.lha         game/strat 3.0M  68k Amiga port of Syndicate (Free...
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha         game/strat 394K  68k Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE)
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   7.6M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   8.0M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   8.2M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
0pal.zip                 mods/crash 82K       Blast beat, fast leads. 8 bit xm
AmigaGPT.lha             util/misc  221K  OS4 App for chatting to ChatGPT
rxmui.lha                util/rexx  706K  68k RxMUI - MUI GUIs in ARexx macros
(snx)

