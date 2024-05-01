amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

01.Jun.2024
Spadoni Carlo (ANF)


 AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.5 (x86)
Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" (Screenshot) ist jetzt in der Version 2.5 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei (1,7 GB) oder als USB-Flash-Image (3,7 GB)unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden (lassen Sie sich nicht von der noch alten Überschrift verwirren, die Download-Links auf der Seite unterhalb des Screenshots sind korrekt). Das VHD-Image kann als Festplatte in virtuellen Maschinen wie VMware, VirtualBox und QEmu verwendet werden.

Die Änderungen:
  • Update AROS One OS System:
    • Dopus4 now compresses archives to Zip
    • Update Network Prefs Catalog Italian
    • ClickToFront now initiated by the system
    • Deleting Files and Folders via 'Del' Key
    • Add on GRUB "EarlyStartup"
    • Execute uCommander from EarlyStartup, just type uCommander
    • GRUB Set to 640 x 480
    • Add Catalogs OWB (Spain, France, Turkey, Czech)
    • Clean Cache OWB (Script)
    • Removed package archive Alternative icons can be downloaded from a separate archive
    • SMB2-Start, new script for automatic sharing
    • SMB2 Docs on the various Scripts (TXT e PDF)
    • Zune settings recreated
  • Update AROS One Apps:
    • Screentest v1
    • MidiDriver v1.0 AndTools
    • Protrekkr v2.6.7
    • SonosController v1.4
    • Raylib v5
    • GLFW v3.4
    • Arrakis v1.0 Demoscene
    • Nano v1.2 Demoscene
    • Void-FB14 MusicDisk
    • AmiFox v0.6
    • ScummVM v1.9.1
    • ResidualVM v0.3.1.1
    • Magical Broom Extreme v1.0
    • Origami v1.0 Demoscene
    • The Fulcrum v1.0 Demoscene
    • Image2PDF v2.6
    • ThemeList v1.0
    • Split & Build v1.5
    • GMoreAros v1.0
    • LoView 2.024
    • WitchCleaner v3.20
    • L.M. Calendar&Clock v1.0
  • Update AROS One Games:
    • BOH
    • Scopa
    • MBX
    • XRick
    • MadBomber
  • Functionalities:
    • Introduce new C library, synchronized with 64-bit AROS (deadwood)
    • Allow linux hosted AROS to work under WSL (Kalamatee)
    • Better default mouse cursor image (JuanDoble07)
    • Early Boot Menu made more functional (JuanDoble07, Kalamatee)
    • Simplify adding tethering in Prefs/Network (#115) (deadwood)
    • Speed up boot using ahci.device (deadwood)
    • Delete files with DEL key in Wanderer (#116) (deadwood)
  • Updates:
    • AROS build system (deadwood)
    • Italian and Polish translations (AMIGASYSTEM, subocz)
    • Prefs/Boot 1.4 (deadwood)
    • Use standard C library function names in SDK (deadwood)
  • Functional fixes:
    • Wanderer (bugs: #107) (deadwood)
    • fat-handler (bugs: #107) (deadwood)
    • intuition.library (bugs: no auto scroll up screen) (JuanDoble07)
    • dos.library (bugs: NOMOUNT partitions are automounted, wrong path copying) (JuanDoble07, Ronnie Beck)
    • exec.library (bugs: infinite crash loop) (deadwood)
    • dos.library (bugs: #60) (deadwood)
    • utility.library (bugs: #63) (deadwood)
    • stdlib.library (bugs: wrong support for '*' in sscanf) (deadwood)
    • camd.library, camdusbmidi.class (hitchhikr)
    • ram-handler (bugs: #134) (deadwood)
    • ahci.device (bugs: #135, unnecessary 60MB memory allocation) (deadwood)
    • Wanderer (bugs: 105, offline volumes showing with "ghost" icons) (Kalamatee)
    • rtl8139.device (bugs: no support for wrapped buffer) (stegerg)
  • Stability fixes:
    • muimaster.library (deadwood)
    • debug-handler (deadwood)
    • crt.library (bugs: calling atexit in CTOR set crashes program) (deadwood)
(nba)

.
