|02.Jun.2024
| AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 01.06.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.06.2024 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
vintagesongplayer.lha aud/pla 2Mb A JukeBox multiformat player
gisequencememory.i386-aro... gam/boa 388kb classic memory game
7mezzoplus.i386-aros.zip gam/car 472kb Popular Italian Christmas game
gipoker.i386-aros.zip gam/car 451kb video poker simulations bar mach...
videntiumpicta.lha gra/vie 2Mb Videntium Picta is picture and a...
witchcleaner.lha net/ser 3Mb Clean temp data from OWB and tra...
omanko.lha uti/fil 2Mb Tool made to get the MD5 and CRC...
lm_calendarclock.lha uti/har 4Mb Clock to control the time in fro...
(snx)
[Meldung: 02. Jun. 2024, 08:23] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]