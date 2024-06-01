amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
02.Jun.2024



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 01.06.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.06.2024 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
vintagesongplayer.lha        aud/pla 2Mb   A JukeBox multiformat player
gisequencememory.i386-aro... gam/boa 388kb classic memory game
7mezzoplus.i386-aros.zip     gam/car 472kb Popular Italian Christmas game
gipoker.i386-aros.zip        gam/car 451kb video poker simulations bar mach...
videntiumpicta.lha           gra/vie 2Mb   Videntium Picta is picture and a...
witchcleaner.lha             net/ser 3Mb   Clean temp data from OWB and tra...
omanko.lha                   uti/fil 2Mb   Tool made to get the MD5 and CRC...
lm_calendarclock.lha         uti/har 4Mb   Clock to control the time in fro...
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Jun. 2024, 08:23] [Kommentare: 0]
