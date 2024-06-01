amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

07.Jun.2024



 Java-Programm: ham_convert 1.10.1
Sebastian Sieczkos javabasiertes Programm ham_convert wandelt moderne Grafikformate in das HAM-Format des Amigas um und liegt inzwischen in der Version 1.10.1 vor. Die Änderungen:
  • Temporal dithering (fake rgb666 in ham6 animations, dither_temporal command line parameter) updated with flipped pattern on odd fields (similar to dither_masked).
  • ICtCp set as default HAM color distance mode.
  • write_pal cli parameter can be used to enable saving the calculated palette to a separate JASC pal file.
Download: ham_convert 1.10.1 (7 MB) (dr)

[Meldung: 07. Jun. 2024, 22:54] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.