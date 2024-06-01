|09.Jun.2024
| Action-Adventure: 2. Juni-Update von "Castlevania AGA"
Dante Mendes hat ein weiteres Juni-Update (amiga-news.de berichtete) für seine ursprünglich "Akumajou Dracula" genannte Umsetzung von Konamis NES-Action-Adventure Castlevania veröffentlicht, das einige Probleme behebt:
Wie der Autor schreibt, seien die Rückmeldungen bislang sehr positiv. Allerdings sei Castlevania noch etwas zu einfach. Er wird weiter daran arbeiten. (dr)
- a problem with screen transitions after a continue in world 3
- the "hang on screen bottom edge instead of falling" glitch that happened sometimes
- a problem with Dracula going offscreen at the final battle
[Meldung: 09. Jun. 2024, 09:51] [Kommentare: 0]
