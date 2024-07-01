amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
02.Jul.2024
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • News for May/June 2024
  • Old articles from Génération 4 16 to 18:
    • News: Psygnosis prepares the successes of 1990
    • Review of Kick Off: Extra Time
    • Review of The Seven Gates Of Jambala
    • Review of The Untouchables
    • File: Cyberpunk
    • Review of Hard Drivin'
    • Review of Toobin'
    • Review of Wayne Gretzky Hockey
    • File: The Cinématique system
    • Review of Twinworld: Land Of Vision
    • Review of Chicago 90
    • Review of Oxxonian
  • Interview with Carlo Spadoni (author of AROS One)
  • Interview with Fumito Ueda (game developer)
  • Interview with Thomas Hertzler (developer at Rainbow Arts)
  • Review of wipEout
  • Review of AmiTranslate 0.3
  • Comparison: raylib versus SDL
  • The best of Byte from February to June 1987
  • File: Technical information on the Backslide To Arcanum demo
  • File: Hardware compatibility with AmigaOS 4, MorphOS and Linux on Amiga NG
  • DIY: Restoring an Amiga 1200
  • Point of view: Debugging over the years
  • Programming: Creating a demo - chapter 3, part 1, sprites
  • Special quiz about football games on the Amiga
(nba)

[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2024, 10:54] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2024 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.