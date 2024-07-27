|28.Jul.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 27.07.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.07.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Crono_AROS.lha biz/misc 4.4M x86 Generator of printable calendars
Crono_MorphOS.lha biz/misc 4.2M MOS Generator of printable calendars
Crono_OS4.lha biz/misc 4.7M OS4 Generator of printable calendars
ignition-src.lha biz/spread 1.3M Sourcecode ignition 1.30
dizzytorrent2.lha comm/tcp 640K 68k BitTorrent client with MUI + ...
mandelbrot.lha dev/amos 4K Mandelbrot set
HWP_Pangomonium.lha dev/hwood 14M 68k Powerful text & gfx engine fo...
GitDesktop.lha dev/misc 1.8M MOS Git (version control system) ...
GIPuzzleBallsAros.zip game/board 383K x86 GI Puzzle Balls
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 8.1M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
airlock.zip mods/crash 5.7M 6 channel spacey jazz. 16 bit...
Anoqia.zip mods/crash 58K Ambient/experimental. 8 bit xm
Burglary.zip mods/crash 219K Sneaky with sfx. 8 bit xm
GumDisease.zip mods/crash 61K Grungy Heavy Electronic. 8 bi...
HalfLife.zip mods/crash 168K Monstrous/Dramatic. 8 bit xm
Narcotomy.zip mods/crash 29K Electro dnb. 8 bit xm
OberoN.zip mods/crash 51K Loud and fast electro. 8 bit xm
ToolsMenu.lha util/cdity 79K 68k Add tools to the Workbench To...
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 23M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
ScreenTime.lha util/time 73K 68k Screen clock with calendar
BaseConv.lha util/wb 66K 68k Convert numbers between bin/o...
