 Aminet-Uploads bis 27.07.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 27.07.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Crono_AROS.lha           biz/misc   4.4M  x86 Generator of printable calendars
Crono_MorphOS.lha        biz/misc   4.2M  MOS Generator of printable calendars
Crono_OS4.lha            biz/misc   4.7M  OS4 Generator of printable calendars
ignition-src.lha         biz/spread 1.3M      Sourcecode ignition 1.30
dizzytorrent2.lha        comm/tcp   640K  68k BitTorrent client with MUI + ...
mandelbrot.lha           dev/amos   4K        Mandelbrot set
HWP_Pangomonium.lha      dev/hwood  14M   68k Powerful text & gfx engine fo...
GitDesktop.lha           dev/misc   1.8M  MOS Git (version control system) ...
GIPuzzleBallsAros.zip    game/board 383K  x86 GI Puzzle Balls
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   8.1M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
airlock.zip              mods/crash 5.7M      6 channel spacey jazz. 16 bit...
Anoqia.zip               mods/crash 58K       Ambient/experimental. 8 bit xm
Burglary.zip             mods/crash 219K      Sneaky with sfx. 8 bit xm
GumDisease.zip           mods/crash 61K       Grungy Heavy Electronic. 8 bi...
HalfLife.zip             mods/crash 168K      Monstrous/Dramatic. 8 bit xm
Narcotomy.zip            mods/crash 29K       Electro dnb. 8 bit xm
OberoN.zip               mods/crash 51K       Loud and fast electro. 8 bit xm
ToolsMenu.lha            util/cdity 79K   68k Add tools to the Workbench To...
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  23M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
ScreenTime.lha           util/time  73K   68k Screen clock with calendar
BaseConv.lha             util/wb    66K   68k Convert numbers between bin/o...
(snx)

