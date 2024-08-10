|ENGLISH VERSION
|
|11.Aug.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 10.08.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.08.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
mandel_and_julia.lha dev/amos 7K mandelbrot and julia REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 5.7M 68k Game Creator with AGA support WhatIFF3.14.lha mags/misc 3.7M What IFF? #3.14-August-2024 AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 8.2M MOS Signetics-based machines emul... RockMeBaby.lha mods/misc 600K 16bit 4ch Blues Jazz Rock by ... AmiModRadio.lha mus/play 3.1M 68k Play modules from Internet so... NAFCYI1991S1-01.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-02.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-03.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-04.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-05.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-06.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-07.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-08.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-09.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-10.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-11.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-12.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-13.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-14.zip text/pfont 1.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-15.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-16.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-17.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-18.zip text/pfont 1.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-19.zip text/pfont 1.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-20.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-21.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-22.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-23.zip text/pfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-24.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-25.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-26.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-27.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-28.zip text/pfont 1.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-29.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) tree-mos.lha util/dir 113K MOS Display a tree view of direct... VATestprogram.zip util/misc 23M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram WinAction.lha util/shell 9K MOS Perform an action to a window(snx)
