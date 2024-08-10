amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 Aminet-Uploads bis 10.08.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.08.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
mandel_and_julia.lha     dev/amos   7K        mandelbrot and julia
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   5.7M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
WhatIFF3.14.lha          mags/misc  3.7M      What IFF? #3.14-August-2024
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   8.2M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
RockMeBaby.lha           mods/misc  600K      16bit 4ch Blues Jazz Rock by ...
AmiModRadio.lha          mus/play   3.1M  68k Play modules from Internet so...
NAFCYI1991S1-01.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-02.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-03.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-04.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-05.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-06.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-07.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-08.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-09.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-10.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-11.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-12.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-13.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-14.zip      text/pfont 1.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-15.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-16.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-17.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-18.zip      text/pfont 1.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-19.zip      text/pfont 1.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-20.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-21.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-22.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-23.zip      text/pfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-24.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-25.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-26.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-27.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-28.zip      text/pfont 1.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-29.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
tree-mos.lha             util/dir   113K  MOS Display a tree view of direct...
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  23M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
WinAction.lha            util/shell 9K    MOS Perform an action to a window
