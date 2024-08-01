|16.Aug.2024
Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczek hat Version 1.33 seines E-Mail-Programms Iris für MorphOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen im Detail:
- Restored context menus over folder and message list title rows
- Narrow view message list title row now has a sleeker menu for quicker access to sorting and filtering modes
- Implemented the ability to add a custom button to the toolbar
