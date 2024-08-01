amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
16.Aug.2024
MorphZone (Forum)


 MorphOS: E-Mail-Programm Iris 1.33
Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczek hat Version 1.33 seines E-Mail-Programms Iris für MorphOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen im Detail:
  • Restored context menus over folder and message list title rows
  • Narrow view message list title row now has a sleeker menu for quicker access to sorting and filtering modes
  • Implemented the ability to add a custom button to the toolbar
(dr)

[Meldung: 16. Aug. 2024, 06:22] [Kommentare: 0]
