|25.Aug.2024
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 24.08.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.08.2024 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Baphomet_1.0.lha Ambient/Blankers Baphomet_1.0.lha WinAction-GUI_1.0.lha Ambient/Utilities A GUI for WinAction com... CVBasic-0.6.0.lha Development/Cross BASIC compiler for Cole... Amifish_1.0a.lha Games/Think Chess program compatibl... Stockfish-5.lha Games/Think Strong UCI chess engine DeepL_1.0.lha Misc A small tool for online... Wayfarer_8.11.lha MorphOS-update Wayfarer is the latest ... YouTube-Extractor_3.0.lha Multimedia YT.rexx is a script for...(snx)
[Meldung: 25. Aug. 2024, 09:14] [Kommentare: 0]
|
